Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

