Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

