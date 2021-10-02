Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 249 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

NYSE:GD opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

