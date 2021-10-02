TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider James Mullen Sells 3,016 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
