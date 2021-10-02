Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,683,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

