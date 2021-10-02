U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,334,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

