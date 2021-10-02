Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $482,664.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00382200 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001294 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

