Ubiq Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $29,748.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars.

