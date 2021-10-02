UBS Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $165.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Shares of FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

