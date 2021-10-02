UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLHEY stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

