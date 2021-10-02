UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in UDR by 77.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,167 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $17,988,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UDR by 114.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 409,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.54 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

