Ultragate 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $29,150.85 and $29.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00020771 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001406 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,232,240 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.