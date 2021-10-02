Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report sales of $79.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.59 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $375.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,571. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

