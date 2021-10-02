United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.55. 50,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,139,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period.
About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.