United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.55. 50,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,139,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

