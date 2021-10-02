United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

