Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHS stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

