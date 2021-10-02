Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.