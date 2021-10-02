UREEQA Reaches Market Cap of $12.09 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $12.09 million and $35,221.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00152113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.92 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.39 or 0.07173555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

