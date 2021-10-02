VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

