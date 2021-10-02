VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 7th

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $72.80 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

