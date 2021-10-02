Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,893. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

