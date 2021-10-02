Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 6th

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $54.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

