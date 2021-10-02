Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.