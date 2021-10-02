Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,606,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $153.05 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

