Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BND)

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

