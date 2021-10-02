Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 304.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.