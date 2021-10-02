Veil (VEIL) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

