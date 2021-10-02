Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $546.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.36 million to $553.26 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 543,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,477 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

