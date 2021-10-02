Veolia Environnement S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8486 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.