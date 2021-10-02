Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 414,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vericel by 70.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.