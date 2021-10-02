Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

