Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $38.83

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.83, but opened at $40.30. Veritex shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 441 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,631,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 910.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

