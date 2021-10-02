Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veru by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 345,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,747. The company has a market capitalization of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

