Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 15,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $488,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.87 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.