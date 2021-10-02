VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 309.1% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CDC opened at $64.95 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
