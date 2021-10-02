VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 309.1% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDC opened at $64.95 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter.

