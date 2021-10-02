VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CSA opened at $65.47 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $66.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

