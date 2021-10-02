VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CSA opened at $65.47 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $66.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.