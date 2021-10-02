VIG (VIG) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $678.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,078,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

