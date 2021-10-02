Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company.

VFF opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.78. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$5.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The stock has a market cap of C$905.27 million and a PE ratio of -133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

