Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company.
VFF opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.78. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$5.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The stock has a market cap of C$905.27 million and a PE ratio of -133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
