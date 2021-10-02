Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,573. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

