Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.