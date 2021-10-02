Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce sales of $31.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $31.17 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year sales of $125.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $160.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $160.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

VTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,632. Vtex has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

