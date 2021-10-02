Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

ETR WCH opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1-year high of €159.45 ($187.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

