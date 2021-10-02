Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.19 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

