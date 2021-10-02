Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.