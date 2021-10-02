Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

