Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $46.35 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

