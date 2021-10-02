Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.80 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

