Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

