Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

