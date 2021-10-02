Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

HOPE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 168.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

